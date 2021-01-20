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How to Apply Jordan Peterson's Rule #4 in YOUR Life Compare Yourself to Who you Were Yesterday
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10 views • January 20, 2021
Breaking down Jordan Peterson's Rule #4, and how to simply apply it into your life. A little motivation from Jordan himself. How to apply Jordan Peterson 12 rules for life into my life.
#jordanpeterson #12rulesforlife #rule4
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#jordanpeterson #12rulesforlife #rule4
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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