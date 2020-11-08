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UK MP Charles Walker - I Will Not Be A Part Of This Anymore
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168 views • November 08, 2020
UK MP Charles Walker - I Will Not Be A Part Of This Anymore
PROOF Covid19 was planned years ago. This is why they had to stop Dr Heiko Schoning speaking at Trafalgar Square. PLEASE SHARE EVERYWHERE - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/planned/
GREAT BARRINGTON DECLARATION - https://gbdeclaration.org/
WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE - https://truthcomestolight.com/
STOP WORLD CONTROL - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/planned/
STOP UK LOCKDOWN - https://www.crowdjustice.com/c....ase/lockdownlegalcha
PLEASE SIGN UP TO THIS WEBSITE - KEEP BRITAIN FREE - https://www.keepbritainfree.com/
IF YOU LIVE IN THE UK - Follow this link to the Governments website. Print off the the wording under the point 'When you don't need to wear a mask' & carry with your everywhere you go. IT IS NOT A LEGAL REQUIREMENT TO WEAR A MASK - https://www.gov.uk/government/....publications/face-co
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PROOF Covid19 was planned years ago. This is why they had to stop Dr Heiko Schoning speaking at Trafalgar Square. PLEASE SHARE EVERYWHERE - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/planned/
GREAT BARRINGTON DECLARATION - https://gbdeclaration.org/
WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE - https://truthcomestolight.com/
STOP WORLD CONTROL - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/planned/
STOP UK LOCKDOWN - https://www.crowdjustice.com/c....ase/lockdownlegalcha
PLEASE SIGN UP TO THIS WEBSITE - KEEP BRITAIN FREE - https://www.keepbritainfree.com/
IF YOU LIVE IN THE UK - Follow this link to the Governments website. Print off the the wording under the point 'When you don't need to wear a mask' & carry with your everywhere you go. IT IS NOT A LEGAL REQUIREMENT TO WEAR A MASK - https://www.gov.uk/government/....publications/face-co
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
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