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Only two deaths were outside of care facilities.
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69 views • December 18, 2020
B.C. Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry notes that only 2 covid deaths were outside of long term care. That really seems to raise the question of the wisdom of crushing all of society where the vast number of deaths are among the elderly who have underlying health issues. It raises the more serious question though: exactly what treatment protocol is being given to these people in care as soon as they are known covid positive? If an early treatment of HCQ and Zinc is not being used, perhaps a charge of medical malfeasance should be entertained by relatives who have lost a loved one while in BC long term care.
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