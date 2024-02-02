☕️Good Morning (or Whatever)⚡️- The Russian 'Coon' - Digging into Things - with a Frontline Summary, Feb 2, 2024

☕️ Good Morning (or Whatever)⚡️
Adding the following without the MAP images mentioned:
Frontline #Summary for the Morning of 2 February 2024; pub. 08:00⚡️
🔹In the #Zaporozhye Direction, to the west of #Raboitno village, fighting again took on a counter nature. The AFU ⚠️slightly advanced northwest of #Verbovoye. The RF Armed Forces attacked from the direction of #Novofyodorovka. (Fig. 1)
🔹In the #Ugledar Section, Russian forces ⚠️managed to take new positions north of #Priyutnoye. Advancement to a depth of more than a km. (Fig. 2)
🔹On the #Donetsk Front, the Russian Armed Forces seriously ⚠️pushed the AFU northeast of #Novomikhaylovka. The Ukrainian garrison in this settlement is actually covered from three sides, but it is not retreating. ⚠️Attempts by the RF Armed Forces to advance near #Georgiyevka, #Nevelskoye and #Pervomayskoye. On the southeastern outskirts of #Avdeyevka, fierce oncoming battles continue. The same situation near #Stepovoye (not to be confused with the settlements of the same name in the Zaporozhye and Ugledar directions). (Fig. 3)
🔹In the #Bakhmut Direction, the AFU counterattacked on the heights northwest of #Kleshcheyevka and ⚠️regained several previously lost positions. The RF Armed Forces continued offensive operations near #Ivanovskoye (#Krasnoye). In the #Bogdanovka area, there are oncoming battles. (Fig. 4)
🔹In the #Lugansk Direction, Russian forces ⚠️advanced towards #Terny. The RF Armed Forces are about 2 km away from this key settlement, through which the Ukrainian grouping on the left bank of the #Zherebets River is supplied. There is tough counter fighting near #Berestovoye, #Krakhmalnoye and #Tabayevka. Russian troops continued their attacks at #Sinkovka. (Fig. 5)
