Judging Freedom | Larry Johnson: Morality vs. Strategy in International Conflict
Published 15 hours ago

Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom | Larry Johnson: Morality vs. Strategy in International Conflict. Is international politics merely a high-stakes game of who blinks first, or are we entrenched in a cycle of violence mirroring a child's tantrum rewarded with sweets?


Larry pulls no punches as we grapple with the global tug-of-war where diplomacy dances on the razor's edge with militaristic force.


Watch the full interview here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5YyS...

judge napolitanolarry johnsonukraine warjudging freedomisreali war

