NATO Poland Vs Wagner War On The Cards - as Poland Moves Thousands Of Troops To East Near Belarus Border
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

NATO Nation Poland has decided to move its military units to the country's east due to the Wagner Group's presence in Belarus. Wagner fighters have begun training Belarusian special forces at a military range near Brest, a city just a few miles from the Polish border.

