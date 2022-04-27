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Alexa Spills Government Secret On Chemtrails
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5634 views • April 27, 2022
Occurred on April 9, 2018 / Nottingham, UK
Lady asks : “Alexa what is a chemtrail?”
The robotic voice hits back: “Chemtrails left by aircrafts are actually chemical or biological agents deliberately sprayed at high altitudes for a purpose undisclosed to the general public by government officials.”
And then the device shuts down.
Lady asks : “Alexa what is a chemtrail?”
The robotic voice hits back: “Chemtrails left by aircrafts are actually chemical or biological agents deliberately sprayed at high altitudes for a purpose undisclosed to the general public by government officials.”
And then the device shuts down.
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