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Child Abuse, Athletes Dying & Bad Politics
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41 views • November 14, 2021
Sesame Street Child Abuse, Athletes Dying & Bad Politics:
Child Abuse ft. CNN and Sesame St.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AavcKU53adw
WHERE IS GOV-GAVIN NEWSOM🧐AFTER FLEXING HIS BOOSTER SHOT 🧐
https://www.brighteon.com/c50597a7-f079-48a1-a643-2a6dea390df9
You Think Biden Has Issues? Is Pelosi Drunk Or Like Biden, Out Of Touch?
https://www.brighteon.com/26798e10-cc8f-4b23-b3d9-b8a699584ef5
Children/Athletes Are Collapsing & Dying From "Sudden Cardiac Arrest" At Unprecedented Levels
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-11-8-21:4
Child Abuse ft. CNN and Sesame St.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AavcKU53adw
WHERE IS GOV-GAVIN NEWSOM🧐AFTER FLEXING HIS BOOSTER SHOT 🧐
https://www.brighteon.com/c50597a7-f079-48a1-a643-2a6dea390df9
You Think Biden Has Issues? Is Pelosi Drunk Or Like Biden, Out Of Touch?
https://www.brighteon.com/26798e10-cc8f-4b23-b3d9-b8a699584ef5
Children/Athletes Are Collapsing & Dying From "Sudden Cardiac Arrest" At Unprecedented Levels
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-11-8-21:4
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