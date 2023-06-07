It looks like UkroReich hit a Section of the Ammonia Pipeline in Kupyansky district, Kharkov region through which Ammonia was transported from Russia to the EU.

🇺🇦💥It looks UkroReich hit section of the ammonia pipeline in Kupyansky district,Kharkov region through which ammonia was transported from Russia to the EU.

The same pipeline that Russia has been trying in vain for many months to launch as part of the grain deal. On June 2, Russia should have announced the suspension of the registration of Ukrainian vessels in ports and demanded the resumption of supplies of ammonia... and after few days they blow up the pipe...

If new videos or photo evidences emerge we will keep everyone updated...

Video is published by Daniel Bezsonov who holds the position of Deputy information Minister in the DPR.

Residents of the northern town of Novoselytsya told to seek shelter after an ammonia leak at a nearby chemical factory, as intense fighting with Russian forces in the area continues.

Ammonia is a highly corrosive, toxic and hazardous gas, and can be fatal to humans if ingested, inhaled or absorbed through the skin. "Ammonia leakage” at the Sumykhimprom facility, affecting an area within 2.5km (1.5 miles) of the plant, which is used to produce fertilizers.

Update: This following statement was made by the Russian Ministry of Defence, this morning of June 7, 2023

⚡️On June 5, at about 21.00 Moscow time, one Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group carried out an explosion of the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline close to Masyutovka (Kharkov region).

◽️As a result of this terrorist act, there were victims among the civilian population. People received the necessary medical assistance.

◽️Currently, ammonia residues were drained from the Ukrainian territory through the damaged sections of the pipeline.

❕There were no casualties among Russian servicemen.

