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Operating in the Spirit Realm Part 8: What is Holy Ghost Power?
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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60 views • February 24, 2022

Many Christians hear about the baptism of the Holy Ghost and start praying for it without knowing who the Holy Spirit is and what He will do once He is invited into a person. Most Christians don't realize He is just as much God as the Father and Jesus.

This means any Christian baptized in the Holy Ghost will begin to display the characteristics of God in their life. Unfortunately, the Devil offers false manifestations that make people roll on the floor, laugh uncontrollably, shake violently, roar like a lion and unable to stand. Can you imagine God the Father acting in such a manner?

The New Testament certainly doesn't record the Son of God acting drunk and barking like a dog. Jesus promised to never leave or forsake us and there are nine manifestations that come when you yield yourself to the third person of the Godhead.

The fiery baptism of the Holy Spirit will make you bold to preach the gospel, healings and supernatural miracles will happen, lies will be exposed, the dead will be raised and you will have power over deadly serpents. Jesus said that a man is known by his fruit, and if he displays the fruit of the Holy Ghost, it will be evident that he has been baptized in the Holy Spirit!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1437.pdf

RLJ-1437 -- MARCH 30, 2014

Operating in the Spirit Realm Part 8: What is Holy Ghost Power?

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

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