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Mounted Shooting on Smokin Token
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70 views • November 03, 2021
Before Winning our World Championship. Just alittle fun. 10 Targets Clean in 13.25 seconds. This is a tough course with many competitors missing and being sucked in. Going through gates at high speeds is tough. Token has a huge stride and does not have to shuffle the ground he makes top speeds without hardly looking like he has to work at it.
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