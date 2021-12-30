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Wikileaks Expose the truth behind nasa's moon landing
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296 views • December 30, 2021
Dear Beloved Sisters and Brothers and Ex-Muslims who accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. In this video you can understand how nasa faked the moon landing using hologram(blue beam project) technology and they have not studied about solar system before the crossing of voyager 2 and voyager 2 in 2012 and 2018.
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