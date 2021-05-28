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NEW MASS (MANDATORY ) VACCINATION PROPAGANDA EXPOSED! - 25 JUNE 2012 - JANE BURGERMEISTER
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241 views • May 28, 2021
http://whynotnews.eu/?p=2143 ~Shocking Testimonies About Vaccines!: http://youtu.be/K6VwL0HJUrI ~reupload from: http://youtube.com/nerim Jane Bürgermeister's blog: http://birdflu666.wordpress.com
Hundreds of reports have appeared in the mainstream media in the past couple of days hyping the danger of a new bioengineered bird flu virus which is transmissible between humans as the Globalists try to condition humanity to accept a new pandemic emergency and a mass vaccination campaign with a toxic pandemic jab.
http://goo.gl/DAxZF & http://goo.gl/D4BWg
Yet again, the people of the world are facing the monolithic threat of a mass vaccination campaign with a pandemic vaccine now proven beyond a doubt to cause harm.
In 2011, the danger of a new pandemic emergency declaration was increased when Big Pharma was allowed to get significant control of the WHO pandemic virus warning system.
~more info: http://goo.gl/jAC2f
In a clear conflict of interest, Big Pharma is now in a perfect position to hype a new virus and also call for speedy vaccinations which the drugs companies also stand to profit the most from.
In 2009, Baxter created a similar type of deadly bioweapon when it contaminated 72 kilos of the transmissible seasonal flu with the deadly bird flu virus in its biosecurity level 3 facilities in Orth an der Donau and sent it to 16 labs in four countries. A police investigation was halted in September 2009 just before a mass pandemic vaccination campaign with a vaccine now confirmed by the governments of Ireland, Sweden, Finland and Norway to have caused narcolepsy.
The way Big Pharma used its financial clout to influence WHO to declare a pandemic emergency level 6 in 2009 has been well documented.
In spite of the scandal, the world is facing the same national pandemic plans. Once more we are facing forced vaccination with the same toxic jab and quarantine.
The mainstream media and the false flag alternative media led by Alex Jones are once more hyping the new super virus as a killer and downplaying the vaccine danger.
The new bird flu virus is no killer. The whole story: http://goo.gl/mD3mK
Hundreds of reports have appeared in the mainstream media in the past couple of days hyping the danger of a new bioengineered bird flu virus which is transmissible between humans as the Globalists try to condition humanity to accept a new pandemic emergency and a mass vaccination campaign with a toxic pandemic jab.
http://goo.gl/DAxZF & http://goo.gl/D4BWg
Yet again, the people of the world are facing the monolithic threat of a mass vaccination campaign with a pandemic vaccine now proven beyond a doubt to cause harm.
In 2011, the danger of a new pandemic emergency declaration was increased when Big Pharma was allowed to get significant control of the WHO pandemic virus warning system.
~more info: http://goo.gl/jAC2f
In a clear conflict of interest, Big Pharma is now in a perfect position to hype a new virus and also call for speedy vaccinations which the drugs companies also stand to profit the most from.
In 2009, Baxter created a similar type of deadly bioweapon when it contaminated 72 kilos of the transmissible seasonal flu with the deadly bird flu virus in its biosecurity level 3 facilities in Orth an der Donau and sent it to 16 labs in four countries. A police investigation was halted in September 2009 just before a mass pandemic vaccination campaign with a vaccine now confirmed by the governments of Ireland, Sweden, Finland and Norway to have caused narcolepsy.
The way Big Pharma used its financial clout to influence WHO to declare a pandemic emergency level 6 in 2009 has been well documented.
In spite of the scandal, the world is facing the same national pandemic plans. Once more we are facing forced vaccination with the same toxic jab and quarantine.
The mainstream media and the false flag alternative media led by Alex Jones are once more hyping the new super virus as a killer and downplaying the vaccine danger.
The new bird flu virus is no killer. The whole story: http://goo.gl/mD3mK
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