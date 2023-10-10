Day 2 of Armageddon - Steven D Kelley - Oct 9 2023

This video is from Monday, Oct 9th and was posted on his Telegram by Steven D Kelley.

Join Steven's Telegram group today!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

PayPal: [email protected] - Please give as a gift from a friend or as family.

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] - To request the book PDF, healing request, or question.

You can upload Steven's book for free, in the file section, at his Telegram channel, or request by email. There is also a video audio-book, reading of Steven's book on YouTube, at "Lasers, Cavers, and Magic. Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic

Live Thursday Night Show - https://www.truthcatradio.com/

Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on Truth Cat Radio, 'LIVE', every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT.

Soon again at: https://twitter.com/1Stevendkelley

Here are Links to all sites relating to Steven D Kelley and Occupythegetty.

https://linktr.ee/stevenkelley



