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Donald Trump's RNC Speech for Democrats
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140 views • February 23, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3356/donald-trumps-rnc-speech-for-democrats
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3356-donald-trumps-rnc-speech-for-democrats
A lot of people on the left genuinely care about the poor, the disenfranchised, and minorities struggling to achieve peace and prosperity in their own failing communities. Unfortunately, these leftists are generally getting their information about Donald Trump from hostile sources, and don’t really understand why the poor, the disenfranchised and minorities support him to such a significant extent.
As a public service, I’m going to do a translation of Donald Trump’s 2016 RNC nomination acceptance speech, in the hopes of helping to bridge the gap between concern for the poor, and Trump’s positions.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3356/donald-trumps-rnc-speech-for-democrats
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3356-donald-trumps-rnc-speech-for-democrats
A lot of people on the left genuinely care about the poor, the disenfranchised, and minorities struggling to achieve peace and prosperity in their own failing communities. Unfortunately, these leftists are generally getting their information about Donald Trump from hostile sources, and don’t really understand why the poor, the disenfranchised and minorities support him to such a significant extent.
As a public service, I’m going to do a translation of Donald Trump’s 2016 RNC nomination acceptance speech, in the hopes of helping to bridge the gap between concern for the poor, and Trump’s positions.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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