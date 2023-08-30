BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

8.30.23: BIDEN exposed, DS melting, FBI, DOJ big Issues, DJT speaks. PRAY! [MIRROR]
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
334 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • August 30, 2023

[CREDIT]

✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️


https://andweknow.com/2023/08/30/8-30-23-biden-exposed-ds-melting-fbi-doj-big-issues-djt-speaks-pray/



Protect your investments with And We Know


http://andweknow.com/gold
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros
—————————————————

2023 Cities Participating in Smart Cities Connect.  https://t.me/c/1716023008/201955

🔥 NEW: Tucker-Orban Interview Just Released 🇭🇺 https://t.me/c/1716023008/201951

Trump Statement - I Exposed it All & I will Clean it Up! https://t.me/c/1716023008/201932

NEWT: Many people who may not like Trump’s personality look at this and think ‘Here are my choices. https://t.me/c/1716023008/201921

Scotty Mar 10 updated video with Kari Lake https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1037

Hungarian PM Says It's Time to 'Bring Back Trump' to End the War in Ukraine https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/38984

Trump is asked if he will run a campaign from a jail cell— I don’t Think That’s Ever Happening https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60747

"The more you indict, the more we unite. Trump 2024. https://t.me/PepeMatter/16828

——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:
+ DISCORD: https://discord.gg/KUV5Ttmt
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828

➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow

📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u

➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/

Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance



🧿 RELAY BY 🧿


https://shows.truthparadigm.tv


Keywords
trumpfbideep statedojbidenpraydjtand we know
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy