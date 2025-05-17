Dolphins vs Warriors | Warriors Dominate Round 11 Clash at Suncorp Stadium! | NRL 2025 Highlights

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

The Warriors continue their stunning NRL 2025 season with a commanding win over the Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium!

Debutant Tanner Stowers-Smith shines, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returns, and Luke Metcalf leads the charge. Watch all the key moments, turning points, and game-changing plays in this exciting 55-second recap!





📍 Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

🏉 Final Score: Dolphins 0 – Warriors 10

📊 Ladder Position: Warriors 2nd, Dolphins 13th

📆 Round 11 | May 17, 2025





👇 Tell us your thoughts in the comments:





Who was your Player of the Match?





Can the Warriors go all the way this season?





🎥 Subscribe to News Plus Globe for fast, factual, and thrilling sports updates from around the world!





Hashtags:

#DolphinsVsWarriors #NRL2025 #WarriorsWin #RugbyLeague #SuncorpStadium #TannerStowersSmith #RogerTuivasaSheck #LukeMetcalf #NewsPlusGlobe #SportsHighlights