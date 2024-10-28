15 Problems with the Circular Flat Earth Model

The “Flat Earth Movement” has really grown in popularity in the last 20 years, but does the model of cosmology it puts forward make sense with science, observations and the bible? Or is this yet another example of the controlled counter-narrative, diverting true seekers from something much more profound and mysterious? Today we will learn many problems with the circular model and what a more biblically accurate position can be.





00:00 - Introduction

14:59 - #1: Speed of the Sun & Moon

25:13 - #2: Sunrise & Sunset Directions

42:08 - #3: Enoch's Gates

51:41 - #4: Daylight Hours

1:19:50 - #5: Sun's Path is Straight

2:23:21 - #6: The Green Flash

2:29:00 - #7: Light Underneath Planes

2:49:22 - #8: Flight Patterns

3:17:31 - #9: Northern & Southern Similarities

3:21:45 - #10: Polaris

3:24:05 - #11: Moon in 2 Places at Once

3:25:58 - #12: Upside Down Moon

3:27:14 - #13: The Moon Map

3:44:29 - #14: Dome vs Firmament

4:51:58 - #15: Psyop Red Flags

5:11:53 - A Possible Alternative

6:08:35 - Final Thoughts