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NEED TO KNOW NEWS (13 AUGUST 2021) WITH CHRIS WEINERT AND MARYAM HENEIN
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90 views • August 15, 2021
An animated feature explains the mechanisms mind control and mass illusions, where fear is used to stoke anxiety and citizens are discouraged from getting together to sort things out for themselves, which has been implemented here using the (fake) pandemic as the source and masking, social distancing and lockdowns are the techniques for its implementation. This feature gives a perspective on what's going on that we have heretofore lacked. The theft of election 2020 was just an indispensable to this massive effort to seize control of Planet Earth as the theft of election 2000 was to bringing us 9/11 and The Patriot Act. Sunning stuff!
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