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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/11/22 High Blood Pressure And Arthritis
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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/11/22 High Blood Pressure And Arthritis
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE

https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0

Air Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing MS (multiple sclerosis). Comparing the symptoms of MS to those of osteoporosis of the skull. Contending they could be the same disease because all of the symptoms are the same. Asserting both are due to nutritional deficiencies.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating pumpkin seeds. Containing fiber, amino acids, phytosterols, unsaturated fatty acids, flavonoids, proteins, phenolic compounds, vitamins and minerals. Supports a healthy immune system, cardiovascular health, healthy cognitive function, musculoskeletal system, digestive health, prostate, bladder health, hair growth, skin and eye health, uplifts mood and weight management.
Callers

Lenor has questions regarding high blood pressure and blocked arteries.

Debra has diverticulosis, a mass on her breast and tumors.

James has high cholesterol, high blood pressure, arthritis and is recovering from a stroke.

Shelly has peripheral neuropathies, balance problems and tinnitis.
Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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