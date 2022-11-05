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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/11/22 High Blood Pressure And Arthritis
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59 views • May 12, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/11/22 High Blood Pressure And Arthritis
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Air Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing MS (multiple sclerosis). Comparing the symptoms of MS to those of osteoporosis of the skull. Contending they could be the same disease because all of the symptoms are the same. Asserting both are due to nutritional deficiencies.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating pumpkin seeds. Containing fiber, amino acids, phytosterols, unsaturated fatty acids, flavonoids, proteins, phenolic compounds, vitamins and minerals. Supports a healthy immune system, cardiovascular health, healthy cognitive function, musculoskeletal system, digestive health, prostate, bladder health, hair growth, skin and eye health, uplifts mood and weight management.
Callers
Lenor has questions regarding high blood pressure and blocked arteries.
Debra has diverticulosis, a mass on her breast and tumors.
James has high cholesterol, high blood pressure, arthritis and is recovering from a stroke.
Shelly has peripheral neuropathies, balance problems and tinnitis.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Air Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing MS (multiple sclerosis). Comparing the symptoms of MS to those of osteoporosis of the skull. Contending they could be the same disease because all of the symptoms are the same. Asserting both are due to nutritional deficiencies.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating pumpkin seeds. Containing fiber, amino acids, phytosterols, unsaturated fatty acids, flavonoids, proteins, phenolic compounds, vitamins and minerals. Supports a healthy immune system, cardiovascular health, healthy cognitive function, musculoskeletal system, digestive health, prostate, bladder health, hair growth, skin and eye health, uplifts mood and weight management.
Callers
Lenor has questions regarding high blood pressure and blocked arteries.
Debra has diverticulosis, a mass on her breast and tumors.
James has high cholesterol, high blood pressure, arthritis and is recovering from a stroke.
Shelly has peripheral neuropathies, balance problems and tinnitis.
Keywords
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