Grant Stinchfield: “It Seems To Me That The CCP Is Afraid Of What Miles Guo Has To Say!”

“It Seems To Me That The CCP Is Afraid Of What Miles Guo Has To Say!” @stinchfield1776
Check out @Nicole7749 on @RealAmVoice talking about the “outpouring of support and enthusiasm for the NFSC expressed by our leaders in Congress”!
#Stinchfield #GrantStinchfield #RealAmericasVoice
