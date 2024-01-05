Create New Account
MUST SEE!! - RELENTLESS DECEPTION -- DR. SHIVA AYYADURAI
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MIT scholar, political activist, author and U.S. Presidential candidate (I) Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai returns to SGT Report with some very uncomfortable data and a perspective which is bound to upset many of you. But listen with an open mind and heart, you may need to recalibrate your paradigm just a bit after listening to this one.

