There's 0% chance PDJT will be running his 2024 presidential campaign from behind bars.

GBN News Dan Wooten | Steve Bannon
'The campaign gets stronger everyday.' The Keebler elves are totally irrelevant.
Steve Bannon says there's 0% chance Donald Trump will be running his 2024 presidential campaign from behind bars.
https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1687214257728094212?s=20
