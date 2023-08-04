Create New Account
There's 0% chance PDJT will be running his 2024 presidential campaign from behind bars.
GBN News Dan Wooten | Steve Bannon

'The campaign gets stronger everyday.' The Keebler elves are totally irrelevant.

Steve Bannon says there's 0% chance Donald Trump will be running his 2024 presidential campaign from behind bars.


https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1687214257728094212?s=20

