Massie vs. Trump?

The dust-up between President Trump and Rep. Thomas Massie is probably a scripted plot twist.

TM is making a principled stand as libertarians do.

DJT is doing the realpolitik thing.

While he leans into those principles, he must work within (and fix) a corrupted system.

It’s the classic theory vs. practice trade-off.

Look at the whole board.

Both men are patriots, playing valuable roles as they execute the game plan.





Redacted News (11 March 2025)

https://rumble.com/v6qhn64-breaking-ukraine-agrees-to-ceasefire-with-russia...-but-theres-a-big-catch-.html