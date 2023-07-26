The Great Canadian Peso Ahead, There Hijacking our currency , Buy Gold And Silver and Food NOW!

Originally Aired on Jan 20, 2016 VANCOUVER

My Opinion : They Need to Raise Interest Rates like yesterday to strengthen the dollar and improve export prices from Canadian exporters. The price of housing is so high they need to Lower rates to get 1st time home buyers in the market , its a major economic dumpster fire !

everything's so expensive our dollars went as guys reached 146 today today's the twentieth of January 2016 and I was up earlier making a video before I watched my car it was just up so it's still gorgeous it's still gorgeous outside I'm just outside with my son playing and yeah I just want to know what you guys think because everything for me as a retailer things are getting really expensive and it's getting really hard to restock my shelves I don't have a problem little paying more for the stuff it's just I think the consumer has a problem paying more for the product and that is going to be a rebound which is going to kind of strangle the economy and I think that this kid this could escalate to a lot bigger problems it started with the oil decline then it started branching out into the price of food going up and then the price of products going up and then there's massive sell-off sinetron TSX toronto stock exchange massive sell-offs in China for stocks massive sell-offs in the United States for oil commodities and there's really nowhere to put your money unless you're investing in gold and silver because it's the only safest way to harbor your money that you know that won't be get hit I mean yeah I mean it'll get hit by inflation where you'll get paid more for your gold and silver let's say five years from now but at least you're getting paid what it's worth inflationary wise as opposed to keeping ten dollars in your pocket for ten years and then you can't even buy a blow for bread so anyways I just thought I'd throw this out there may be some people could help me out and ask you know what's going to happen is it going to get worse i'm watching speculations and speculation markets in bloomberg and different business radios and stuff like that and i'm looking at listening to them saying that a dollar might study at sixty-eight cents BAM and that's not going to be good for us here it's it's just the price of food is gonna keep going up the price of oil is going to keep declining and what happened to that big spiel they had all the price to years ago the price of food is going up because the price of oil is going up and the price of transportation is costing more what happened to that i want to know what happened to that because it's not fair now the price of transporting the food and producing the fruit has gone down substantially now what happens to us like what's going to happen are our employ our employers going to pay everybody fifty percent more to make up for the declining dollar and the increase in pricing because that would benefit the country if they did that and then everybody would balance out and then everything will take a few weeks for a few months for everything to get back into proper levels but anyways i just started to throw that out there where's the doll are going to go and as a retail store owner are people willing to pay fifty percent more for their product when it comes to any product actually outside of food anyways Mike Martin's channels thanks for watching ciao

On the flip side, companies that sell to the U.S. will now be making more money. If you earn $100 from a U.S. client, you can now convert that into $142 Canadian. Historically, this has helped Canada’s manufacturing sector, which spends money in Canadian dollars, but generates revenues in U.S. currency. When those revenues are converted back into loonies, these companies can earn thousands or even millions in additional funds, which can then be used to hire new employees or invest back into the business. (A lower loonie also allows companies to be more competitive by selling their goods for less money than their U.S. counterparts.)

Unfortunately, Canada’s manufacturing sector contributes a lot less to our gross domestic product than it used to—down from 30 per cent in the 1950s to about 10 per cent today—so a lower loonie may not give our economy the boost it did years ago.

