Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles:

October 7-8, 2023





▪️On October 7, during Shabbat, the military wing of Hamas launched a rocket strike on Israeli territory.





Militants captured checkpoints and advanced towards Sderot and Ofakim, taking the border garrisons by surprise.





▪️Simultaneously, an airborne operation was conducted from the sea and air to insert sabotage and reconnaissance groups into rear areas.





A small detachment landed in the major city of Ashkelon, causing panic among the population.





▪️In the evening, the Israeli military began transferring troops and heavy equipment to the southern part of the country, accompanied by bombardments of the Gaza Strip.





Residential high-rises and a Gaza mosque were destroyed along with the homes of Hamas leaders.





▪️The main battles unfolded in Sderot during the night of October 8, where the Israeli army attempted to clear a police station.





By morning, the IDF managed to take control of the territory, but fighting in the city continues.





▪️Fighters from the Hezbollah group began amassing near the northern border of Israel.





On the morning of October 8, rocket strikes and drone attacks from Lebanese territory began. Israeli radars in the Shebaa Farms area were hit.





▪️Towards the evening of October 8, Palestinian units moved in a southeastern direction.





Fierce battles erupted in Mefalsim and, after an airborne operation, in Zrua.





▪️In Palestine, on the West Bank of the Jordan River, clashes and protests in support of Hamas have begun.





Islamic resistance groups, including Hezbollah, threaten to open a second front against Israel.