The Chariots of the Gods

Stimulate your imagination as Host Neil Wilson helps unlock humanities connection to the reality of Ancient Civilizations, Spirituality, Indigenous knowledge, Star Cultures, Religious Doctrines, Technology, Science, History, Geo-physics and suppressed Knowledge.Until now the Keys to unlock this code have been hidden or lost. As Neil Dives into the World's of Indigenous and Indigo peoples, ancient and modern texts, artifacts, books, disclosure tabloids, codex's and patents Neil leaves no taboo subject unexplored and no mystery unresolved.



Does the truth have to hurt? Our original shows answer your deepest questions. Financial sovereignty in a profit-driven world. Reaching the highest soul connection. Bridging the gap between medicine and natural healing, safely. Maybe you have questions about the nature of institutions meant to serve you, your personal relationships, or want practical info on UFO'S and stargates. You're wondering what part of history is real? Here is truth, higher elevation consciousness and more, delivered in no-holds-barred, apolitical fashion. Our integrity is real and so our are shows.

Speaking of advertising--that is old paradigm. Advertising is a manipulation designed to get you to buy something you don't want or need. The only sponsors we align with are those we can stand beside firmly, in integrity.

Our material is sure to cause a disruption. In case we are censored on the free platforms, be sure to head to our uncensored platform to not miss an episode.

See more at: https://www.lifesource.global/