Pumping Water Without Blades - Magnetic Pumps - Future of Propulsion?

Two Bit da Vinci
August 12, 2023
Magneto-hydrodynamics- Check out Hoymiles for your Solar Micro-Inverters Today! https://geni.us/Inverters
Magnetic water pumps with no moving parts recently took the internet by storm with multi-million-view YouTube videos showing you how to build one at home. While most of those videos are fake, MHD isn’t. It’s a very real field of physics, and its applications are super surprising. So how do they work and what might they allow us to do? Let's figure this out together!
》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《
Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly
Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon
Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla
》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《
Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe
》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《
Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals
Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage
》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《
Sponsor A Video! [email protected]
》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《
Twitter 》 https://twitter.com/TwoBitDaVinci
Facebook 》 https://www.facebook.com/twobitdavinci
Instagram 》https://www.instagram.com/twobitdavinci/
We'll be talking about;
Magneticwater, Solid State propulsion, magnets, Magnetohydrodynamic, MHD pumps, electromagnets, magnetic propulsion, aerospace, aerospacecrafts, Plasmachannel, Concentrated thermal, Science News,
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7aHS340EG0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.