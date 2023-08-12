Create New Account
Pumping Water Without Blades - Magnetic Pumps - Future of Propulsion?
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Two Bit da Vinci


August 12, 2023


Magneto-hydrodynamics- Check out Hoymiles for your Solar Micro-Inverters Today! https://geni.us/Inverters


Magnetic water pumps with no moving parts recently took the internet by storm with multi-million-view YouTube videos showing you how to build one at home. While most of those videos are fake, MHD isn’t. It’s a very real field of physics, and its applications are super surprising. So how do they work and what might they allow us to do? Let's figure this out together!


We'll be talking about;

Magneticwater, Solid State propulsion, magnets, Magnetohydrodynamic, MHD pumps, electromagnets, magnetic propulsion, aerospace, aerospacecrafts, Plasmachannel, Concentrated thermal, Science News,


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7aHS340EG0

futurewaterpumpingpropulsionwater pumptwo bit da vincino bladesmagnetic pumpsmagneto-hydrodynamics

