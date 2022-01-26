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01/22/2022 CCP lied about domestic covid cases, which can be seen through its prevention reactions. Unexpectedly, it’s keen on the largest super spreading event the world has ever known at the COVID Squid Games – Winter Olympic Games, never retreat.