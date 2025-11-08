BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
8 Ways to Connect Authentically - Which One Fits You?
Ryan Sobolski
Ryan Sobolski
38 views • 1 day ago

Introducing 8 Cornerstone Civilities™ within the CIVILITY Constellation™ - a visual framework that illustrates the dynamic interplay of 8 communication skills that cut to the very core of how we interact with ourselves, each other, and the world.


The focus here is on how to be confident using the skills you were born with, not swimming against the tide on learning what doesn’t come easily to you.


Whether just sitting with yourself or socialising with others, leading with your personalised skill stack here allows you to enter flow state more frequently because you’re not forcing something unnatural. It’s an effortless experience because it’s already part of who you are.


I created this to assist with cultivating deeper self awareness, quiet confidence, and strengthening our inner power.


The more we exercise our natural strengths, the stronger our connection becomes to our inner garden - the real you - intentional awareness.


Get ready to discover how to lock in on your optimized self!


📖 👉🏻 You can find my new book "CIVILITY OS" on Amazon here: https://stan.store/ryansobolski


If we’re just meeting each other - hi there!


This channel is all about refining our focus and attention onto what truly matters:

Rediscovering our energetic potential, reconnecting with inner peace, finding ourselves again and, in that process, forging self belief and cultivating deep relationships with others.


Grateful for your company on this journey.


#selfawareness #quietconfidence #communicationskills


Copyright © 2025 by Ryan Sobolski. All rights reserved.

"CIVILITY Ecosystem" and "CIVILITY Constellation" are trade marks of Ryan Sobolski.

self confidencepersonal growthsocial skillsself awarenessintentional livinginner powerself discoveryinner peaceself beliefself masterycommunication skillshow to improve communication skillshow to be more socialquiet confidence
00:36- Introducing the CIVILITY Constellation

1:53- Understanding Degrees of Connection

02:21- The Wellspring of all 8 Civilities

03:10- Find Your Leading Civility

04:32- The Reflective Civility

06:02- The Stabilising Civility

07:04- The Magnetic Civility

08:18- The Strategic Civility

09:32- The Influential Civility

11:07- The Empowering Civility

12:47- The Expressive Civility

14:03- The Visionary Civility

15:51- If You're Unsure On Your Leading Civility...

