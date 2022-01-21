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A New Perspective Episode#2- UnMask Our Children
The AlphaWarrior Show
The AlphaWarrior Show
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11 views • January 21, 2022
Special Guest Melissa the MamaBear, Christian wife and mother from Kenosha, WI fighting for justice. Promoter and educator of the truth. Actively pursuing a lawsuit against the Kenosha Unified School District against the unconstitutional mask mandate to make masks optional for all students.

Recently a guest on Te Alpha Warrior, Ladies of Liberty, People at Law Podcast, Bob and Eric Save America, Dr. David Kings Wisconsin Revival Rally, AJC Radio and Stew Peters shows. Retweeted twice by President
Trump.

What harm do the mask cause our children physically. What about the psychological and social emotional effects of the mask on our children. What is the ripple of effect of these mask to doing to our children as students learning in school, hear firsthand from a whistleblower teacher. What are teachers and faculty teaching to your kids.

SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
https://givesendgo.com/KUSDUNMASKOURKIDS?utm_source=sharelink&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=KUSDUNMASKOURKIDS
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:

WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow

CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]

SUPPORT:

To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.

GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna

SPECIAL THANKS:

It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.

The fight is not over, but together we will win.

Respectfully,

Alfredo “Alpha” Luna

Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
Keywords
vaccineschildrenwhistleblowerteacherschoolsunmaskmelissakenosha
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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