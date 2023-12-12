DHS Whistleblower EXPOSES America's HIDDEN Child Trafficking Ring

MIRRORED from Redacted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAD9LwGsHQA&t=108s&ab_channel=Redacted
Nov 24, 2023
The American government is the largest facilitator of child trafficking in the world. Every year thousands of unaccompanied minors are brought across the U.S. border in a coordinate trafficking ring funded in part by U.S. tax payers. These children are then sold off as slaves and worse. Aaron Stevenson is a DHS whistleblower who is trying to stop it. You can sign the petition at https://truthtrench.org/defendthechildren/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.