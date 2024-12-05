Biden Gives a Giant Middle Finger To America On His Way Out

Biden's parting gift couldn't be any more outrageous. In this episode, I cover the Hunter Biden pardon, Kash Patel's appointment as FBI director, and the massive panic wave we're seeing from known deep-state actors.





