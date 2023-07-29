COVID "Vaccine" Data FINALLY Displayed in the U.S. House of Representatives!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene displays some of the horrific VAERS data in the U.S. House of Representatives on the mRNA COVID poison death shots.
VAERS COVID "Vaccine" Adverse Event Reports:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
Video posted on 7/27/23 by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: https://twitter.com/MegnaAve/status/1684954073068437505?t=FrN4OKBRDSD_76Z9ouuRrQ&s=03
