COVID "Vaccine" Data FINALLY Displayed in the U.S. House of Representatives!
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene displays some of the horrific VAERS data in the U.S. House of Representatives on the mRNA COVID poison death shots.


VAERS COVID "Vaccine" Adverse Event Reports:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data


Video posted on 7/27/23 by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: https://twitter.com/MegnaAve/status/1684954073068437505?t=FrN4OKBRDSD_76Z9ouuRrQ&s=03

Keywords
healthcensorshipcurrent eventspoliticshousevaccinedeathsmandatesbioweaponvaersdemocideinjuriesinjectionpfizercoviddeborah birxmarjorie taylor greenemtgmyocarditis

