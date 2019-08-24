This Report On 5G Cancer Went Viral Thanks To Drudge

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Published on Aug 23, 2019
Drudge: Alex Jones' 5G Coverage 'Fascinating, Riveting, Frightening' Conservative media mogul Matt Drudge praised Alex Jones’ coverage on the Friday edition of The Alex Jones Show reporting the dangers of 5G radiation, which has been shown to have negative health effects.