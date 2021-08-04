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China in distress part 2 - the nightmare continues August 2021
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791 views • August 04, 2021
Things are not getting better in China. Dispite the CCP's efforts to keep the extent of damage and life loss a state secret, video continues to leak out. The CCP now says about 300 lives have been lost, but it is for certain a lot more. Some believe the true number is more that 50,000. Keep up to date at: https://welcomehome777.com/
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