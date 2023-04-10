Create New Account
I am looking for an American partner for 0ur Medellin Nature Lodge and Gardens in Colombia. We are chillin out over the Easter Holiday listening to some tunes. Check out the view on this video.
By the way,  I am looking for an American investor or partner to buy into our property- 50% partner -  here in Medellin, Colombia.  If you might have some interest you can contact me by e mail: [email protected]  I am having the house appraised and can also provide financing.  Many Americans are moving here and we have been here for about 6 years now.  We bought one of the best properties in a guard gated 24 hr secure residential development.  Medellin is a safe modern city and tourism in on fire with tons of young people coming here .  It is also very affordable .



