'You Lie!' - US Rep Joe Wilson Wants Permanent Zelensky Statue In Capitol!
Published Yesterday
The Ron Paul Liberty ReportEnjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

Is this peak Zelensky worship? US Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), who famously yelled out to President Obama "you lie" during a speech, has introduced legislation that would spend taxpayer money to create a bust of Ukrainian President Zelensky and to place it in a prominent position in the US Capitol...forever. Also today, nothing will change in the military budget because the re-treads who have squandered our money have been put back into positions of Congressional power.

