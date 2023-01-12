'You Lie!' - US Rep Joe Wilson Wants Permanent Zelensky Statue In Capitol!

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Is this peak Zelensky worship? US Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), who famously yelled out to President Obama "you lie" during a speech, has introduced legislation that would spend taxpayer money to create a bust of Ukrainian President Zelensky and to place it in a prominent position in the US Capitol...forever. Also today, nothing will change in the military budget because the re-treads who have squandered our money have been put back into positions of Congressional power.