Libertas.Earth - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-libertas/





Do you remember The Philosophy of Liberty, the "must-see" video that I told you about last December on Solutions Watch? Well, there is now a simple, dedicated home page for that video complete with translations in 54 different languages and tools for activists to help spread the word. It's called Libertas.Earth, and today James talks to Ernest Hancock of Declare Your Independence about this site, what it is, where it came from, and how people can use it in their efforts to spread the word about human freedom.





ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.





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