【Ukraine Rescue】Young People From Spain Think It Is a Good Thing To Take Down the Chinese Communist Party

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/17/2022 Young men from Spain say that they don’t like communism because it is very bad. They assure that many people in Spain will support the New Federal State of China, and they will sign up for #GETTR to watch the live broadcast.