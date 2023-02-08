A Future Without Globalization: Uncovering The Possibilities Of Economic Transformation With Rana Foroohar

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In this episode, we are joined by author and business analyst Rana Foroohar. As an associate editor at the Financial Times and CNN's global economic analyst, Rana is on a mission to provide people with a clear and well-informed worldview backed by research and logic.
Rana has been a journalist for 32 years – and has worked in this field in many positions across the globe. She is not only the author of 3 books, but she is also a revered voice of reason in the complex world of economics…