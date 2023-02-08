A Future Without Globalization: Uncovering The Possibilities Of Economic Transformation With Rana Foroohar

In this episode, we are joined by author and business analyst Rana Foroohar. As an associate editor at the Financial Times and CNN's global economic analyst, Rana is on a mission to provide people with a clear and well-informed worldview backed by research and logic.

Rana has been a journalist for 32 years – and has worked in this field in many positions across the globe. She is not only the author of 3 books, but she is also a revered voice of reason in the complex world of economics…