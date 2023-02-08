Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Future Without Globalization: Uncovering The Possibilities Of Economic Transformation With Rana Foroohar
14 views
channel image
The Good Question Podcast
Published 21 hours ago |

In this episode, we are joined by author and business analyst Rana Foroohar. As an associate editor at the Financial Times and CNN's global economic analyst, Rana is on a mission to provide people with a clear and well-informed worldview backed by research and logic.

Rana has been a journalist for 32 years – and has worked in this field in many positions across the globe. She is not only the author of 3 books, but she is also a revered voice of reason in the complex world of economics…

Keywords
journalismglobalizationeconomic transformation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket