Family of American citizen killed by IDF demands independent US probe.
Adding from today:
BREAKING: IDF Concludes Investigation into Murder of American Citizen in West Bank
The Israeli Army has found that it was ‘highly probable” that the American citizen was “injured” as a result of an “indirect and unintended hit by IDF fire aimed at a central instigator." (Kann News)
Strange wording for a deliberate sniper shot to the head of an unarmed civilian at a peaceful protest.