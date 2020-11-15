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The Clintons' War on Women | Roger Stone and Stefan Molyneux
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Hillary Clinton is running for president as an “advocate of women and girls,” but there is another shocking side to her story that has been carefully covered up—until now. In the groundbreaking book "The Clintons' War on Women," New York Times bestselling author Roger Stone and researcher and alternative historian Robert Morrow map the arc of Bill and Hillary’s crimes and cover-ups. Anyone who cares about the future of the United States will want to read this tell-all, exposing the appalling, unvarnished, and ugly truth about the Clintons.
Roger Stone joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the appalling history of the Clinton family, Hillary's current campaign for President, what Bernie Sanders won't say that could win him the Democrat nomination, the political establishments opposition to Donald Trump and what to expect at the Republican convention in Cleveland, Ohio.
Roger Stone is a well-known political operative and pundit. A veteran of nine national presidential campaigns and has served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents. He is author of the New York Times bestseller “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ,” as well as “The Clintons' War on Women” and “Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty.”
Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty: http://www.fdrurl.com/bush-crime-family
The Clintons' War on Women: http://www.fdrurl.com/clintons-war-on-women
The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ: http://www.fdrurl.com/who-killed-kennedy
For more information from Roger Stone, go to: http://www.rogerstone.com and http://www.stonezone.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneu...
Hillary Clinton is running for president as an “advocate of women and girls,” but there is another shocking side to her story that has been carefully covered up—until now. In the groundbreaking book "The Clintons' War on Women," New York Times bestselling author Roger Stone and researcher and alternative historian Robert Morrow map the arc of Bill and Hillary’s crimes and cover-ups. Anyone who cares about the future of the United States will want to read this tell-all, exposing the appalling, unvarnished, and ugly truth about the Clintons.
Roger Stone joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the appalling history of the Clinton family, Hillary's current campaign for President, what Bernie Sanders won't say that could win him the Democrat nomination, the political establishments opposition to Donald Trump and what to expect at the Republican convention in Cleveland, Ohio.
Roger Stone is a well-known political operative and pundit. A veteran of nine national presidential campaigns and has served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents. He is author of the New York Times bestseller “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ,” as well as “The Clintons' War on Women” and “Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty.”
Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty: http://www.fdrurl.com/bush-crime-family
The Clintons' War on Women: http://www.fdrurl.com/clintons-war-on-women
The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ: http://www.fdrurl.com/who-killed-kennedy
For more information from Roger Stone, go to: http://www.rogerstone.com and http://www.stonezone.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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