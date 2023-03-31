Create New Account
North Carolina Laws Must Be Changed, 2023
A stalker is a person who is being reckless, and manipulative, and who has no concerns about the rights, safety, or privacy of their targeted victims. A stalker has no empathy for their victims. 

A stalker is a person who also has psychotic conditions. 

Stalking is very serious and dangerous criminal behavior that should never be taken lightly. 

#stalker #narcissistawareness #narcissist  


