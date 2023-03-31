North Carolina Laws Must Be Changed, 2023

A stalker is a person who is being reckless, and manipulative, and who has no concerns about the rights, safety, or privacy of their targeted victims. A stalker has no empathy for their victims.
A stalker is a person who also has psychotic conditions.
Stalking is very serious and dangerous criminal behavior that should never be taken lightly.
#stalker #narcissistawareness #narcissist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.