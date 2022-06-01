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Embracing the Tyranny the Founders Rejected
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20 views • June 01, 2022
The founders and old revolutionaries fought a long, bloody war to free themselves from an arbitrary and tyrannical government based on a “living, breathing” constitution, only to see the people eventually embrace the very system they struggled to throw off.
Path to Liberty: June 1, 2022
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Path to Liberty: June 1, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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