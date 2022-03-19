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Immediate Blood Coagulation / Massive Blood Clots in Vaxxed
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1917 views • March 19, 2022
The blood of a vaccinated person 'immediately' coagulates - And Dr. Ryan Cole Showcases actual blood clot that is surging in the Vaccinated Population.
Hypercoagulation is very dangerous. In cases of excessive blood clotting, these clots can form and travel to the arteries or veins in the BRAIN, HEART, KIDNEYS, LUNGS, LIMBS, which in turn can cause HEART ATTACKS, STROKES, DAMAGE TO BODY ORGANS AND DEATH.
Hypercoagulation is very dangerous. In cases of excessive blood clotting, these clots can form and travel to the arteries or veins in the BRAIN, HEART, KIDNEYS, LUNGS, LIMBS, which in turn can cause HEART ATTACKS, STROKES, DAMAGE TO BODY ORGANS AND DEATH.
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