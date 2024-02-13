Maria Zeee - Quick Clip review, the real meaning of Human

In this quick clip review, I take a look at the real meaning of Human... and like always, it doesn't mean what you think it means. Yet most social media commentators will use the term not realising it is a reference to a lower animal.
Maria Zeee interviews Jason Dean and I take a 3 min clip to review with a focus on the "Human Being"
Maria's Full Video: https://zeeemedia.com/interview/uncensored-dr-jason-dean-new-micropatch-needle-agenda-to-advance-transhumanism/ Human Definition on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIVkrFWmMjE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.