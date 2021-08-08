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"Hopium" explained Dont wait for the "GOD from the Machine" to act!
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120 views • August 08, 2021
We are trained to wait for the last minuite by TV,videos and story books.. Someday my prince will come and so on... This is no accident! Release the programming and feel inside... the knowing feeling something isnt correct while others are saying it is... believe in YOUR>SELF..
https://www.brighteon.com/08aa9515-5e6c-4263-a05e-c271e376d1b5
https://www.brighteon.com/611c5d88-3be4-4566-bd4f-48cfe67d491e
https://www.brighteon.com/08aa9515-5e6c-4263-a05e-c271e376d1b5
https://www.brighteon.com/611c5d88-3be4-4566-bd4f-48cfe67d491e
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