Having the Time and Money to Take Care of Your Most Valuable "Possession:" Your Internal Bodily Organs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare
tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To be able to have the $ (& time) to take care your internal organs by sleeping well, maximizing nutrition, & avoiding toxins, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch the videos at the below:
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101
OR
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
OR
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave me a VM at
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE," visit:
https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse
OR
https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse
& watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop
For 5 part-time, home-based BIG business SYSTEMS opportunities, visit:
OR
https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng
& any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
2. DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe (no masks or gloves required), NON-toxic, natural (made w/ just water, salt, vinegar, & electricity), & hygienic disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic or EPA-registered by:
https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more at: https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer
3. Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com -- an online marketplace for green, high-performing buildings & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry
tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp
To schedule a free net zero energy/off-grid consultation, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation
$$$ To become a 1HOG Consultant for just a 1-time $99 registration fee w/ currently NO ongoing fees, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid
4. Clean-up "dirty electricity" & reduce harmful electromagnetic fields (EMFs) w/ UL-listed devices as described at:
https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint
OR
tinyurl.com/SaticUSAPresentation
by:
To truly help others by becoming a FREE SaticUSA affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA
Learn about the harms of invisible EMFs at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies
https://bit.l y/EMFForDummies
5.world's 1st 95% UVB Vit. D lamp by:
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint
To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
OR
https://tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova
Learn all about HORMONE D at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies
tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone