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Stalin would be Proud: USDA's Transformation of Food System & Racial Equity
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42 views • March 11, 2021
Ice Age Farmer - 10 March 2021
Stalin would be proud: USDA calls for a "transformation of our food system" (echoing Rockefeller words) and forgives loans ONLY to black farmers. The grain crisis will justify this transformation of the world food supply as a global communist superstate is unveiled. Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
Stalin would be proud: USDA calls for a "transformation of our food system" (echoing Rockefeller words) and forgives loans ONLY to black farmers. The grain crisis will justify this transformation of the world food supply as a global communist superstate is unveiled. Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
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